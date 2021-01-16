Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment has increased its dividend payment by 4.6% over the last three years.

Shares of MNR traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.59. 1,359,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,165. The company has a current ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

MNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 119 properties containing a total of approximately 23.4 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

