Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Short Interest Update

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,100 shares, an increase of 79.9% from the December 15th total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ MRCC opened at $8.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average of $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $182.58 million, a PE ratio of -42.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. Monroe Capital has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $12.10.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.32 million. Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. Research analysts expect that Monroe Capital will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.67%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.42%.

MRCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Monroe Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 9,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $87,104.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $713,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Monroe Capital by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 44,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Monroe Capital by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 67,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. 19.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

