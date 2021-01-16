Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Raised to $99.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Monster Beverage from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Monster Beverage to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.61.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $91.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.20. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $95.11. The company has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,868,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,868,000 after buying an additional 1,767,534 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,990,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,173,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,895,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,721,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,308,000 after buying an additional 501,598 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

