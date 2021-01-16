Morgan Stanley Buys 22,234 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,234 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 864,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,169,000 after buying an additional 26,813 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 117,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 26,530 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 17,049 shares in the last quarter. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TCBK shares. Stephens started coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

NASDAQ TCBK opened at $40.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.38. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $40.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $78.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.65 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.33%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK).

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.