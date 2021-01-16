Morgan Stanley Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,067 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDUS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 29.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 312,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 71,607 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $735,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the third quarter worth $391,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 150,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDUS. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Fidus Investment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

Shares of Fidus Investment stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.89. Fidus Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.96 million. Research analysts expect that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.