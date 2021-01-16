Morgan Stanley Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares Short Financials (NYSEARCA:SEF)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of ProShares Short Financials (NYSEARCA:SEF) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,732 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.05% of ProShares Short Financials worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short Financials by 425.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 48,845 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short Financials alerts:

NYSEARCA:SEF opened at $15.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.17. ProShares Short Financials has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

ProShares Short Financials Profile

ProShares Short Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial services economic sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States-domiciled international banks; life and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), credit card insurers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers, including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers, and publicly traded stock exchanges.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short Financials (NYSEARCA:SEF).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Financials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Financials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.