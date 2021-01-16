Morgan Stanley Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) by 31.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,953 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ardagh Group were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARD. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardagh Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 113,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Ardagh Group by 546.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 98,774 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ardagh Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 17,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

ARD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardagh Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

NYSE ARD opened at $17.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $334.20 million, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16. Ardagh Group S.A. has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $21.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.67.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Ardagh Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 132.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ardagh Group S.A. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

