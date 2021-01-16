Morgan Stanley Reiterates €57.00 Price Target for BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP)

BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) has been given a €57.00 ($67.06) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.28% from the company’s previous close.

BNP has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €47.56 ($55.95).

Shares of BNP stock opened at €44.44 ($52.28) on Thursday. BNP Paribas SA has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($81.38). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €44.14 and a 200 day moving average price of €37.55.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

