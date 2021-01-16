Morgan Stanley Sells 12,567 Shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,957 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,567 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Boston Private Financial worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BPFH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Boston Private Financial by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Private Financial stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $80.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.30.

In other Boston Private Financial news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 10,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $114,434.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

