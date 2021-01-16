Morgan Stanley Sells 3,025 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 342.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 18.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 78.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 1,000 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $26,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,747.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average is $23.62. The firm has a market cap of $634.62 million, a P/E ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 0.84. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $33.58.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.47). The company had revenue of $143.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

