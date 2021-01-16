Motorpoint Group plc (MOTR.L) (LON:MOTR) Shares Gap Up to $287.00

Motorpoint Group plc (MOTR.L) (LON:MOTR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $287.00, but opened at $300.00. Motorpoint Group plc (MOTR.L) shares last traded at $298.00, with a volume of 17,020 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 291.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 276.84. The stock has a market cap of £268.77 million and a PE ratio of 16.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 451.43.

Motorpoint Group plc (MOTR.L) Company Profile (LON:MOTR)

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. The company operates 13 retail sites across Great Britain.

