Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Invests $210,000 in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATHM. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Autohome by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Autohome by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Autohome in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Autohome by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Autohome in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000.

Get Autohome alerts:

NYSE ATHM opened at $102.88 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $109.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $6.44. The business had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.77 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 39.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATHM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Autohome from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Autohome in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Autohome in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.10 to $117.60 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Autohome Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.