Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Sells 21,614 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 60.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,614 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSKR. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 91.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FSKR opened at $16.85 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.10.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.94 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FSKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. National Securities started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.58.

In other news, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $28,144.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,628.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

