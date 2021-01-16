MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Shares Up 5.8%

MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.46 and last traded at $13.36. 672,588 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 541,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.63.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSGN. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on MSG Networks from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

The company has a market cap of $758.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $157.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.79 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 25.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSGN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MSG Networks by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 46,620 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of MSG Networks by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MSG Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MSG Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSG Networks by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 20,258 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

