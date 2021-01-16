MTBC, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Short Interest Up 60.0% in December

MTBC, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MTBCP traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $26.86. The stock had a trading volume of 11,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,076. MTBC has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $27.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.78.

Get MTBC alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 28th will be issued a $0.2292 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.24%.

About MTBC

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for MTBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.