MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Sets New 12-Month High at $64.82

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.82 and last traded at $64.82, with a volume of 2766 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MYRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sidoti began coverage on shares of MYR Group in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.01.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.24. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $607.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.59 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 19,653 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $953,563.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,761,833.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,946 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $295,813.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,034,649.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,333 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in MYR Group by 107.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in MYR Group during the second quarter worth $48,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in MYR Group by 317.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MYR Group by 123.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

