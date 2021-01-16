N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) (LON:BWNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) (LON:BWNG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 70 ($0.91).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) in a report on Friday.

BWNG stock traded down GBX 10.70 ($0.14) on Friday, reaching GBX 63.50 ($0.83). 13,906,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,907,040. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 62.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.36. N Brown Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 10.02 ($0.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 115 ($1.50). The firm has a market cap of £183.86 million and a PE ratio of 7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.58.

In other N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) news, insider Rachel Izzard acquired 57,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £34,999.97 ($45,727.68).

N Brown Group plc (BWNG.L) Company Profile

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Oxendales, Figleaves, House of Bath, High and Mighty, Fasion World, Premier Man, Slimma, Diva, Dannimac, and Ambrose Wilson brands.

