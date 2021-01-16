Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

NASDAQ NBRV opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $440.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a negative net margin of 1,682.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 22.5% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 134,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 24,808 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 72.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 633,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 266,166 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

