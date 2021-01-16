Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) (LON:WINE) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $633.18

Shares of Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) (LON:WINE) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $633.18 and traded as high as $686.00. Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) shares last traded at $682.00, with a volume of 159,112 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) from GBX 495 ($6.47) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £498.96 million and a PE ratio of 76.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 633.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 492.01.

In other news, insider Nicholas Devlin sold 5,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 617 ($8.06), for a total value of £35,175.17 ($45,956.58). Also, insider Justin James Apthorp sold 20,000 shares of Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 588 ($7.68), for a total value of £117,600 ($153,645.15). Insiders have sold 31,402 shares of company stock valued at $18,795,034 in the last three months.

Naked Wines plc (WINE.L) Company Profile (LON:WINE)

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

