NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nant Health, LLC is a personalized healthcare company which enable improved patient outcomes and treatment decisions for critical illnesses. The company developed an adaptive learning system, CLINICS, which includes its unique software, middleware and hardware systems infrastructure that collects, indexes, analyzes and interprets of molecular, clinical, operational and financial data points derived from novel and traditional sources. Nant Health, LLC is based in CULVER CITY, United States. “

Shares of NantHealth stock opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $395.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16. NantHealth has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NantHealth will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NH. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NantHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $867,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in NantHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $616,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 726.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 99,981 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. 5.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company converging science and technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Canada. It provides NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software-as-a-service platforms, and connected care medical device interoperability solutions to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

