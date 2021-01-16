NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NantKwest, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. The Company’s product candidates include aNK, haNK and taNK for the treatment of cancers, infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is focused on harnessing the power of the innate immune system by using the natural killer cell. NantKwest, Inc. is headquartered in Cardiff-by-the-Sea, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ NK opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 2.61. NantKwest has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11.

In other news, Director John C. Thomas sold 42,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $461,271.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,975.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sonja Nelson sold 16,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $245,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 228,227 shares of company stock worth $3,588,102. 72.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NantKwest by 7.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of NantKwest by 21.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of NantKwest during the second quarter worth $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NantKwest by 10.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NantKwest during the third quarter worth $41,000. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NantKwest Company Profile

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

