Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.46.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,754,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,016. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $71.66 and a fifty-two week high of $143.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.08.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.07 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,103,000 after purchasing an additional 45,412 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 431,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,266,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 60,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.