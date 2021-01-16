Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nasdaq from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Nasdaq from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Nasdaq from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.17.

Nasdaq stock opened at $140.04 on Tuesday. Nasdaq has a one year low of $71.66 and a one year high of $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.08. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1,029.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 182.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 56.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 6,500.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

