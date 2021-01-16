Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.60

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.60 and last traded at $44.08, with a volume of 116054 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.54.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Naspers in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.38.

About Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY)

Naspers Limited operates in consumer Internet industry worldwide. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and Internet platforms.

