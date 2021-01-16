National Bank Financial Boosts 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) Price Target to C$4.00

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$2.90 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) stock opened at C$3.20 on Wednesday. 5N Plus Inc. has a one year low of C$1.01 and a one year high of C$3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$266.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$53.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$58.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

