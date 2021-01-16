National Bank Financial Boosts CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$1.80

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$1.40 to C$1.80 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CEU. Scotiabank set a C$2.00 price objective on CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a buy rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from C$1.60 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$1.96.

Shares of CEU opened at C$1.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$391.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.57. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.53 and a 12 month high of C$2.19.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$166.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$169.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 34,598 shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,302.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,734,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,472,292.35.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

