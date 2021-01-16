National Bank Financial Boosts NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) Price Target to C$33.00

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upgraded NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$23.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ATB Capital dropped their target price on NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC restated a hold rating on shares of NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) alerts:

NFI opened at C$31.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.84. NFI Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$9.12 and a 12 month high of C$33.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$24.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.48.

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$884.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$678.49 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.35%.

In other news, Director Adam L. Gray purchased 137,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$24.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,379,158.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,017,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$123,133,376.40.

About NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.