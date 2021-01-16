National Bank Financial Comments on EXFO Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXFO)

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EXFO in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EXFO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on EXFO from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded EXFO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on EXFO from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.89.

EXFO stock opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31. EXFO has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.06 million, a P/E ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 1.37.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. EXFO had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 3.59%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EXFO stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) by 686.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 487,731 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.00% of EXFO worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

