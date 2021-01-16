National Bank Financial Increases Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (CVE:SDE) Price Target to C$6.00

Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (CVE:SDE) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.96.

Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) stock opened at C$3.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99. Spartan Delta Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.50 and a 12 month high of C$7.00.

Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (CVE:SDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$37.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$35.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it held working interests in 10.7 net oil wells and 25.8 net gas wells in the Valhalla/Rycroft area of Alberta.

