National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) (LON:NEX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $180.45

Shares of National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) (LON:NEX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $180.45 and traded as high as $269.80. National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) shares last traded at $264.20, with a volume of 1,728,043 shares trading hands.

NEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 322.14 ($4.21).

The firm has a market cap of £1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -73.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 242.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 180.45.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

