National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) Short Interest Update

National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the December 15th total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 745,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGHC remained flat at $$34.18 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average of $33.50. National General has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $34.48.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. National General had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that National General will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. National General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

In other National General news, General Counsel Jeffrey Weissmann sold 55,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $1,905,358.28. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National General by 150.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in National General by 36.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in National General by 14.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in National General in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in National General in the third quarter worth about $274,000. 46.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage; and homeowners insurance products consisting of property and liability coverages for one-and two-family, and owner-occupied residences; and additional personal umbrella coverage to the homeowners.

