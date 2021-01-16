National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) PT Lowered to GBX 1,050 at Barclays

National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 1,062 ($13.88) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a research report released on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 975 ($12.74) price target on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) to a buy rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.67) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,005 ($13.13) price target on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,010.57 ($13.20).

NG opened at GBX 875.40 ($11.44) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49. The stock has a market cap of £30.82 billion and a PE ratio of 20.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 908.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 900.87. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of GBX 789.13 ($10.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,073.80 ($14.03).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th were given a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 26th. National Grid plc (NG.L)’s payout ratio is currently 117.22%.

About National Grid plc (NG.L)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

