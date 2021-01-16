National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%.

National Retail Properties has increased its dividend by 11.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $39.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.74. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $58.87. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.98.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.80 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised National Retail Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

In related news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 20,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $804,966.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,635,524.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $588,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,771 shares in the company, valued at $5,459,465.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,034 shares of company stock worth $1,433,626. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

