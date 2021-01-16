NatWest Group’s (NWG) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NWG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group lowered NatWest Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.13.

Shares of NWG opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NatWest Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

