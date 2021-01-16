Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Stock Price Up 14%

Shares of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) rose 14% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 218,252 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 231,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

The stock has a market cap of $57.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.79). Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 48.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $126.16 million during the quarter.

About Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM)

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

