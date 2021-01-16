Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Shares Up 14.8%

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) rose 14.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.16 and last traded at $14.69. Approximately 511,925 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 301,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.65. The stock has a market cap of $158.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.56.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.53 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. On average, analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.