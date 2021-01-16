NBT Bank N A NY Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.13.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $190.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $182.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.51 and a 200-day moving average of $153.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $117.06 and a 1-year high of $191.78.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

