NBT Bank N A NY Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,066,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,331,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,398,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $65.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.70. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.88.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

