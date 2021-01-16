NBT Bank N A NY Lowers Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Nucor were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Nucor by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,980,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the third quarter worth approximately $2,065,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 32,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NUE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.27.

NYSE NUE opened at $55.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.94 and a 200-day moving average of $48.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Nucor’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 21,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $998,703.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,617,552.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,720 shares of company stock worth $2,135,672 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

