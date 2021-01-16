NBT Bank N A NY Purchases 325 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financialcorp IN increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $99.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.80 and a 200-day moving average of $78.30. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $101.68.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

