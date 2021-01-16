NBT Bank N A NY Sells 11,007 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 161,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,007 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.0% of NBT Bank N A NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $47.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day moving average is $39.69. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $69.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

