nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Major Shareholder Sells $21,600.00 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $21,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Salesforce.Com, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 101,300 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.53, for a total transaction of $7,347,289.00.

NCNO stock opened at $71.75 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.32 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.74.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.52 million. Sell-side analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,629,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,595,000. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NCNO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. nCino has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.83.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

