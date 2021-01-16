Needham & Company LLC Boosts Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Price Target to $35.00

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of TSEM opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. Tower Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $29.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.50 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

