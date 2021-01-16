Needham & Company LLC Increases Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $70.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PHR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Phreesia from $37.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Phreesia from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Shares of PHR opened at $62.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -125.92 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.89 and a 200 day moving average of $37.84. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $64.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phreesia news, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 24,370 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,394,451.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,045,968.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Altier sold 8,669 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $331,242.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,516 shares of company stock worth $7,548,629 in the last quarter. 28.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 187.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 731.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

