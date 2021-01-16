Nelson Obus Acquires 6,400 Shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Stock

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Director Nelson Obus acquired 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $69,184.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,115 shares in the company, valued at $390,403.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Landec stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $317.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.22, a PEG ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Landec Co. has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $11.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Landec had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. Research analysts forecast that Landec Co. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landec has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Landec by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Landec by 67.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 80,705 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Landec by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Landec by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 40,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 23,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Landec by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 14,257 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

