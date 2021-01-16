Neo Market Capitalization Tops $1.69 Billion (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 16th. During the last week, Neo has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for $23.93 or 0.00064463 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neo has a total market capitalization of $1.69 billion and $1.18 billion worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00044231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00116663 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00242378 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,846.62 or 0.88487270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00058836 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo launched on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neo is neo.org. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neo

