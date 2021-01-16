NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) PT Raised to $40.00 at Truist

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) had its price target raised by Truist from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on NeoGames in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Macquarie started coverage on NeoGames in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ NGMS opened at $31.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.91. NeoGames has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $38.75.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

