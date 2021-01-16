Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NSRGY. HSBC raised Nestlé from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Nestlé from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nestlé from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Nestlé in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.00.

NSRGY stock opened at $113.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.64. Nestlé has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $122.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Nestlé by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 353,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,690,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 23,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

