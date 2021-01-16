Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $580.00 at UBS Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target upped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $450.00 to $580.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NFLX. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $634.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $628.00 price target (up previously from $615.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $540.46.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $497.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $513.01 and a 200-day moving average of $502.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix has a 12-month low of $290.25 and a 12-month high of $575.37. The firm has a market cap of $220.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.32, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 638,247 shares of company stock worth $335,292,138. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 168.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1,525.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

