NetSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.72

Shares of NetSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.72 and last traded at $16.78, with a volume of 110267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NetSTREIT in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of NetSTREIT in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of NetSTREIT from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of NetSTREIT in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average is $18.45.

NetSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). Equities research analysts forecast that NetSTREIT Corp. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of NetSTREIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NetSTREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NetSTREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $789,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in NetSTREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP bought a new position in NetSTREIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,838,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

